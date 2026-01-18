Buddy Hield gives Warriors final reason to leave him out of Jonathan Kuminga trade

Everyone member of the Golden State Warriors was happy to see Buddy Hield capitalize on his opportunity against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, which in itself may be the final reason to leave the veteran sharpshooter out of a Jonathan Kuminga trade before next month's deadline.

Given Hield's limited on-court impact this season and diminishing role in Steve Kerr's rotation, there's very little reason not to use his $9.2 million salary in a trade. However, the love Hield has in the locker room, and the energy he brings to the team, may be enough for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to think twice about moving on from the 33-year-old.

Buddy Hield's infectious personality might be reason enough not to trade him

Heading into Saturday's matchup, Hield had played more than 10 minutes just three times in the past 15 games. He'd also recorded seven DNPs during the same period, having previously appeared in 120-straight games for Golden State (including playoffs) after signing in the 2024 offseason.

The late absence of Jimmy Butler gave Hield rare rotation minutes against the Hornets, something he took advantage of as an impactful presence on both ends of the floor. That started on the defensive side where Hield remarkably had three blocks in just three first-quarter minutes, incredibly tying his career-high for an entire game in the process.

The 10-year veteran also made his mark in an electric offensively display from the Warriors, finishing with 14 points in less than 18 minutes on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-5 from 3-point range. Combine that with his three rebounds, two steals and aforementioned three blocks, and it was one of Hield's best performances of the entire season to date.

Buddy BUCKETS gives us our largest lead of the night 🎯



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/9WMT4WFrGm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 18, 2026

For as good as he was, there's no denying the fact Golden State have found a rhythm and their best form without Hield being part of the rotation in recent weeks. The Warriors are now 11-4 in their past 15 games, moving to 24-19 on the season and within touching distance of the top six in the Western Conference.

Speaking after the game, Kerr spoke of the energy Hield brings to the team regardless of whether he's playing or not. While it may seem laughable to keep someone because of their character rather than necessarily their basketball ability, it might play a bigger role than many think.

You only have to look at last year's mid-season deadline where the Warriors chose to keep veterans Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, rather than utilize their over $17 million in expiring contracts on another roster upgrade.

At the end of the day, it's going to come down to what the Warriors do in a Kuminga trade. If they're acquiring a $30+ million player, Hield will very likely find his way out the door as well. Yet Golden State won't do that unless they're absolutely sure of who they're bringing in, leaving a chance that Hield remains with the team before the deadline.