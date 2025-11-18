Buddy Hield is hidden secret to successful Warriors trade season

Buddy Hield could end up being the most important Golden State Warriors player this trade season, as he could be the difference between them having a great deadline and having a brutal deadline. His salary could be the perfect trade chip for Golden State to throw around in potential deals this season.

Since getting to Golden State, Hield has been a solid player, even coming up clutch for them at times in the playoffs, but his streakiness has continued to shine through. Because of that, if they wanted to find an upgrade, he could be one of the guys they look to throw in a deal, even if it’s just as a salary filler.

His name may pop up often in Warriors trade rumors.

Why could Warriors trade Buddy Hield?

Hield is still one of the best three-point shooters in recent NBA history. His numbers are a bit down this year, but since entering the league, he’s been an incredible threat from long range.

Unfortunately for Hield, he’s only gotten playoff experience in recent seasons, as during his time with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, he never got a taste of postseason basketball.

On top of that, even in the regular season, Hield has been an extremely streaky shooter at times. His end-season average always comes out to a solid number, and he drains a ton of triples, but his bad games can get really, really rough.

But the reason he could be a top Warriors trade option this season truly has nothing to do with his on-court contributions, outside of the fact that he’s not an irreplaceable piece in Steve Kerr’s rotation.

The real reason why Hield could be a trade candidate is because of the amount of money he is making this season, as well as their limited options of players to trade.

Barring a Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody deal going down, Hield makes the most money of any of the players whom the Warriors could realistically look to trade this year.

He is making $9.2 million, which could be enough for the Warriors to throw around in a deal in an attempt to bring back an elevated rotation piece, particularly if they attach some draft capital to him.

The only rough part about Hield’s contract situation is that, after this season, he has two more years left on his deal, with a player option for the final season.

That could turn some squads away, but if the Warriors can strike a deal with the right rebuilding or selling team, Hield’s contract could be the key to their improvement this season.