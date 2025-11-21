Buddy Hield's remarkable record with Warriors is under threat in more ways than one

Buddy Hield has been remarkably durable after signing with the Golden State Warriors in free agency last year, having now played 111-straight games for the franchise since his arrival.

However, Hield's consecutive game streak could be under threat in more ways than one, with the veteran sharpshooter dealing with illness amid what's been a horror start to the season through 17 games.

Buddy Hield's remarkable consecutive game streak is under threat

Hield was initially listed on the injury report prior to Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back, but was ultimately cleared to play as he saw a bigger role without the veteran quartet of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford.

The 32-year-old had a season-high 18 points and six rebounds in nearly 31 minutes, yet that doesn't paint the full picture given he shot just 7-of-20 from the floor and 4-of-15 from 3-point range in the 110-96 loss.

Now Hield is on the injury report again with his current illness for Friday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, albeit he's probable alongside Draymond Green (illness) and Jimmy Butler (back).

The Warriors will remain without Jonathan Kuminga for a fifth-straight game as he continues to battle knee tendinitis, while the franchise revealed on Wednesday that De'Anthony Melton will be re-evaluated in 10 days as he nears a return from a long-term knee injury.

While Hield may not ultimately miss any time due to health concerns, that doesn't mean he's guaranteed of appearing in every game going forward. His woeful form to start the season means he must be edging towards the edge of the rotation, particularly once Melton returns from injury and if/when Golden State sign Seth Curry.

Hield's playing time is already down over five minutes per game from last season, and down nearly 10 minutes from the 27.3 he averaged during the playoffs. His 7.3 points per game is the first time he's averaged under 10 in his entire career, while his 30.6% 3-point shooting is also easily a career-low.

Steve Kerr clearly has no sentimental thoughts when it comes to notable consecutive game streaks, having ended Kevon Looney's at 290 with a DNP in March of 2024. Could the same happen with Hield in the coming weeks? It's certainly a legitimate possibility if he can't turn around his form and become a consistent rotational contributor sooner rather than later.