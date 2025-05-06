After an up-and-down season that so often drew frustration among fans, Buddy Hield made it all worthwhile with a stunning Game 7 performance to lead the Golden State Warriors to victory over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday.

Hield's 33-point outing on 9-of-11 3-point shooting left Golden State and Houston fans alike stunned, with the veteran sharpshooter having entered Game 7 averaging just 7.2 points in the first-round series to that point.

Buddy Hield may have saved the Warriors and his career with them

While the Warriors will now move on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second-round, it's worth noting how Hield's performance not only saved his team, but potentially also his future with the franchise.

Had Hield produced another mediocre performance similar to Games 5 and 6, and Golden State went down following a 3-1 series lead, there would have been serious question marks on the franchise and their need for another offensive weapon.

Those questions may emerge anyway during the offseason, but at the very least Hield provided a reminder that he is capable of taking advantage of the defensive attention thrown at Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The 32-year-old is still under contract for another three years, including being set to make $9.2 million next season. Had the Warriors lost in Game 7, there's little doubt Hield would have suddenly become a trade candidate as Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office looked to upgrade the roster.

Such a scenario would likely be a disaster for Hield who, despite his inconsistent form, has found a steady role with Golden State thanks to the maintained faith shown in him by Steve Kerr. After spending last season with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers, Hield would have signed his four-year contract with the intention of playing the remainder of his prime years in the Bay.

Hield may have easily been involved in Golden State's blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler in early February, but clearly they believed his high volume and historically elite 3-point shooting remains incredibly valuable on a roster that otherwise lacks it beyond Stephen Curry.

That came through in the biggest moment on Sunday, and now serves as a reminder for the Warriors if they were to still consider moving Hield in the offseason. At the very least he now has a truly memorable playoff moment, and one that will live in Golden State folklore for a long time to come.