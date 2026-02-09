Buddy Hield trade blows door wide open for forgotten Warriors veteran

Buddy Hield's departure from the Golden State Warriors was a necessary one given his diminishing impact and the need to match salary in a trade for veteran center Kristaps Porzingis before the deadline.

However, Hield was a beloved teammate and brought an infectious energy to the group, and his on-court presence could still be missed if forgotten veteran Seth Curry can't return to the floor and capitalize on what is now a major opportunity for the 35-year-old.

Buddy Hield trade blows door wide open for Seth Curry return

Curry has now missed, quite astonishingly, 30 games due to a sciatic injury that's had him sidelined since his first two appearances with the Warriors in early December. So long has Curry been out, that he's almost become a forgotten member of the roster despite being a potentially important part of the rotation after the All-Star break.

The last update Golden State gave on Curry was just over a week ago when they announced he'd be re-evaluated in a fortnight. That keeps the veteran sharpshooter out over the remaining two games before the All-Star break, but perhaps, like his older brother Stephen and the recently acquired Porzingis, Seth could return immediately following.

Seth Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/pEJhIx3GAH — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 1, 2026

Curry's importance has heightened after the Warriors moved on from Hield, having sent the 33-year-old to the Atlanta Hawks, along with former seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga, in exchange for Porzingis.

After shooting 39% or better from 3-point range in six of his first eight seasons in the league, Hield's efficiency dipped with Golden State where he shot 37% last season and a paltry 34.4% this season -- easily a career-worst.

Yet for all the frustration that may have stemmed from Hield's shooting numbers, his stature as one of the league's most prolific snipers over the last decade forced teams to guard him closely from the perimeter.

With Hield no longer a rotation option, the Warriors lack players who are genuinely feared by opposing defenses from beyond the arc. That's where Curry could step in and fill the void, while ideally also simply shooting better than what Hield ultimately did.

We saw that Curry is still capable during what was an electric debut for the franchise, having gone for 14 points, two rebounds and two assists on 6-of-7 shooting and 2-of-3 from 3-point range against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on December 2.

It's hard to predict what Curry will now able to deliver the Warriors given his significant injury lay-off, but Hield's departure suddenly elevates his importance as the franchise looks to maintain a playoff position.