The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night was one of the best games of the NBA season to date.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James continued to show the basketball world that they are two of the greatest to ever do it . They combined for 70 points as the game's two high scorers, putting on their usual offensive masterpieces.

Still, every rockstar needs a band to help out and James and Curry were both helped immensely by two key role players. Brandin Podziemski and Austin Reaves were easily the next two most impactful players in the game.

Their performances showed how similar their games can be. For the Warriors’ second-year guard, Podziemski going toe-to-toe with Reaves could be an important moment in his developing career. If Podziemski follows the career trajectory of Reaves, the Warriors could have another young star on their hands.

Podziemski and Reaves Shine in Warriors-Lakers matchup

Podziemski was huge in helping the Warriors build their first-half lead. His 22 points and six threes through two quarters put the Warriors ahead of the Lakers, and they never looked back. The 22-year-old cooled off in the second half but contributed in all aspects of the game, ending with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in one of his best games of the season.

Reaves' performance was equally as impressive, yet slightly less surprising. Reaves dropped 31 points and six rebounds and almost helped the Lakers climb back into the game. The formally undrafted Laker is having a breakout season, averaging over 20 points a game, along with 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

In just four seasons, Reaves has become one of the top players in the NBA. He got his start as a crafty hustle player and has now built himself up to the third star on a contending Lakers squad. He has steadily increased his scoring each season in the league, and he still contributes to the game in a myriad of ways. Reaves brings a hustle and attitude that are contagious to winning, a lot like Podziemski.

Podziemski has also increased his scoring average this season but has always provided his value with the intangibles. Like Reaves, Podziemski uses his IQ, craftiness and toughness to give him an edge over other NBA players who may be bigger and stronger.

In Reaves’ second NBA season, he averaged 13 points, 3,4 assists, and three rebounds. In Podziemski’s sophomore year, he is currently averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and five rebounds. Looks pretty similar, right?

The Warriors are certainly hoping Podziemski can continue to grow into a supplementary star like Reaves. The trajectories are looking alike in what could be a huge factor for Golden State's short and long-term aspirations.