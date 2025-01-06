Bulls could target Warriors young player in Nikola Vucevic trade

The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls held trade talks on Alex Caruso in the lead up to last year's trade deadline, and the two teams could now reconvene again in regard to Nikola Vucevic over the next month.

The Athletic reported on Saturday that Vucevic is the most discussed trade target within the Warriors right now, with the 2x All-Star having put together an excellent season that's seen him post over 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 43.6% 3-point shooting.

The Bulls could have interest in Warriors wing Moses Moody

After Chicago reportedly turned down Golden State's offer of a first-round pick and Moses Moody for Caruso last year, the fourth-year wing may again feature as an important piece in trade discussions between the two teams.

The Bulls are hunting a first-round pick in exchange for the 2x All-Star, but the Warriors could go without surrendering draft capital if they're willing to relinquish Moody. According to Austin McGee of Pippen Ain't Easy on Saturday, Chicago may view Moody as a quality young prospect in exchange for Vucevic.

..."A player such as Moses Moody would likely interest the Bulls' brass," McGee wrote. "Even though Moody signed a three-year, $39 million extension with the Warriors in the offseason, Kerr and Co have been hesitant to increase the former Razorback's playing time."

Moody's rookie extension does complicate matters, with his poison pill contract making it difficult but not impossible to execute a trade. The 22-year-old has still struggled to find a consistent spot in Steve Kerr's rotation, having actually seen a decrease in his playing time from the 17.5 minutes he averaged last season.

Moody's up-and-down role remains one of the league's great mysteries, with the Bulls foreseeably talking themselves into a 3-and-D prospect who has shot 40.4% from 3-point range so far this season.

The former 14th overall pick dealt with a knee injury in December, but has returned over the last four games to average 13 points per game which has included making 12 of his 18 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Warriors would need at least two more players to be included to match Vucevic's $20 million salary for this season. Championship veterans Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney are prime trade candidates given they make a combined $17.1 million on expiring contracts, while Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield are also on mid-tier salaries that could be moved in a Vucevic deal.