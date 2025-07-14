Bulls crush Warriors dream trade scenario in major sign of Jonathan Kuminga's future

Jonathan Kuminga's return to the Golden State Warriors is looking more and more likely by the day, with external suitors seemingly showing less interest in the former seventh overall pick.

With their own complicated restricted free agency scenario with Josh Giddey, the Chicago Bulls don't appear like they want to become a major player for Kuminga which could crush a dream trade scenario for the Warriors.

The Bulls reportedly don't hold much interest in Jonathan Kuminga

The Bulls had been one of multiple teams who reportedly had interest in Kuminga over recent weeks, though that may now be overstated according to insider Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times on Sunday.

And rumors the Bulls were interested in a sign-and-trade deal for the Warriors’Jonathan Kuminga have quieted substantially," Cowley wrote.

Cowley's report might have crushed any hope Golden State fans had of swapping Kuminga for young guard Coby White, with the 25-year-old seen as an ideal target for the franchise given his $12.9 million deal makes him a realistic option in a world where the Warriors are otherwise severely limited by base-year compensation rules.

White's name even came up again on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, with Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reiterating his wish for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to get their hands on the Bulls guard.

“Y'all know who I want, man. Get Coby White and or go pry Trey Murphy from the grasp of New Orleans," Thompson said.

Again, base-year compensation rules make it nearly impossible for Golden State to land Murphy in a Kuminga sign-and-trade right now. White might be the best and most realistic option, alongside Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, but it doesn't appear like either will be forthcoming in a tough market for all restricted free agents.

It puts the Warriors in a tough situation where they and Kuminga may have no other choice but to reunite on a short-term contract, then potentially reconsider a mid-season trade once the 22-year-old's full salary can count in a deal.

As for White, Golden State could still explore a trade before the start of the season without Kuminga's involvement. Moses Moody and draft capital may interest Chicago if they ultimately re-sign Giddey and don't want to pay considerable contracts to both going forward, with White set for a significant raise next offseason that could reach $25-30 million per year.