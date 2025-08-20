Bulls crush Warriors hopes of landing obvious target with latest foolish move

Nikola Vucevic has been a prominent trade target for the Golden State Warriors dating back to early last season, yet the Chicago Bulls continue to hold a foolish stance with the veteran center despite more speculation in recent months.

There's even been conjecture of the Bulls and Vucevic executing a buyout this offseason, though that was shut down pretty quick as a fanciful idea for rival teams like the Warriors wanting to get their hands on a skilled, floor-spacing big man.

The Bulls are foolishly keeping hold of Nikola Vucevic

Now Vucevic himself has shut down any thought of a buyout or a trade before the season, telling Theo Quintard of Basket USA about a recent conversation he had with Chicago general manager Marc Eversley.

...The Bulls GM (Marc Eversley), who had called me after all the rumors, confirmed that nothing was true and that everything we had discussed after the season still stood,” Vucevic said. “I already knew that, but it’s always nice when your GM calls to tell you.”

Vucevic stated that he has "almost no doubt" that he'll start the season with the Bulls, either signalling their ill-advised decision to retain him or simply their inability to get off his $21.5 million expiring salary in what's a cash-stricken environment this offseason.

This is the sort of move that's signified Chicago's stature in no-man's land over the past five years, having often held onto their veterans too long which has hindered any plays for a proper rebuild.

They've won between 31-46 games in each of the past five seasons, failing to win a playoff series yet never finishing lower than 11th. Vucevic isn't going to be part of Chicago's next playoff series winning team, so their insistence on keeping him is unusual.

As for the Warriors, the potential of trading for Vucevic has certainly ceased for the time being, but they'd very likely renew interest if he suddenly became a free agent. The likely addition of fellow veteran center Al Horford has reduced the need for the 34-year-old, yet they could certainly do with another big man alternative who averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds last season on 40.2% 3-point shooting.

Those hopes continued to be crushed by the Bulls' decision to stand firm with Vucevic, not that the Warriors will be too concerned unless the expected Horford signing goes pear-shaped amid the stalemate in Jonathan Kuminga's free agency.