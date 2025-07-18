Bulls destroy Warriors chance at Jonathan Kuminga deal with poorly-timed trade

The Phoenix Suns are the latest team to show interest in Jonathan Kuminga, with the Golden State Warriors still looking to work through a solution with the restricted free agent.

But while NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the Suns' interest on Thursday, it was his update on the Chicago Bulls that may be just as interesting. The Bulls have been previously linked as a potential destination for Kuminga, but it turns out they may have destroyed the chance of a deal with the Warriors by prematurely trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors may have had interest in a Kuminga-for-Ball swap

Fischer confirmed that the Bulls had been looking to find a way to acquire Kuminga while also paying their own restricted free agent in Josh Giddey, only for those hopes to be dashed by the fact they'd already traded Ball.

"I think that's something that would have been more likely if the Bulls waited and had Lonzo Ball to send back to Golden State instead of that deal that they already made with Cleveland," Fischer said. "I think that's something Golden State would have liked."

Ball was traded for another young wing in Isaac Okoro, something they could come to regret if the Warriors were indeed interesting in a sign-and-trade that included the former No. 2 overall pick. Landing Kuminga would have surely been far more preferable than Okoro, particularly after displaying his talent and scoring potential in the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ball had been seen as a excellent fit for Golden State based on his high-IQ, ability to play on or off the ball, and high level perimeter defense. It also would have worked from a contractual standpoint with Ball on a two-year, $20 million contract, but it's debatable on whether the Warriors should have had interest in obtaining him in a Kuminga sign-and-trade given his injury issues.

Fischer also confirmed that Golden State don't have much interest in veteran center Nikola Vucevic despite plenty of speculation in the lead up to the mid-season deadline. The 2x All-Star's inflated $21.5 million expiring contract would also make it practically impossible for a Vucevic-Kuminga swap to take place.

It leaves Coby White as the best and most realistic target that Warrior fans would want in a Kuminga sign-and-trade, though there's no guarantee that talks between the two teams will even heat back up.

The Suns have joined the Bulls and Sacramento Kings as teams strongly linked to Kuminga in free agency, but there remains a good chance that the former seventh overall pick is still back with the Warriors on a short-term contract.