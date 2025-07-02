Bulls have crushed Warriors trade dream if Jonathan Kuminga rumors prove true

Well over 24 hours into free agency and any hope of an early outcome on Jonathan Kuminga appears dead, with the Golden State Warriors seemingly no closer to a resolution on the young forward.

In fact, if anything the situation is only becoming more and more bleaker with reports that there is no sign-and-trade in the works involving one of the teams most strong linked to Kuminga...the Chicago Bulls.

A Kuminga-for-Coby White sign-and-trade appears like a pipe dream

According to Bulls insider K.C Johnson, there doesn't appear to be a sign-and-trade on the horizon despite constant speculation and previous reporting of Chicago's interest in the former seventh overall pick.

"I'm hear to tell you that I have not heard any traction on a sign-and-trade deal to the Bulls. That's not to say it won't happen, I'm just saying that I have not heard it," Johnson said on Tuesday.

.@KCJHoop on the Jonathan Kuminga rumors ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FyMZCFZmrB — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) July 1, 2025

The Bulls are still negotiating with their own restricted free agent in Josh Giddey, with the Australian guard facing a similar situation as Kuminga where the gap between the market and what he wants is far too significant at this point in time.

If Chicago's interest in Kuminga cools, it would crush the dream idea of acquiring Coby White as the main returning asset in a sign-and-trade. Many fans across social media have been yearning for the Warriors to land the 25-year-old guard, with White quickly becoming the highest calibre player the franchise could realistically obtain for Kuminga.

Even that might not be as realistic as first hoped. While the money could work in a Kuminga-for-White swap, Johnson doesn't believe it to be a deal that Chicago would make despite reports last week that the franchise were in discussions about moving White.

"Coby White could fit, but I'd be surprised if the Bulls trade Coby White for Jonathan Kuminga," Johnson said.

The Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans are others that had been linked to Kuminga heading into free agency, but none have really emerged as a strong contender for the 22-year-old in the past 24 hours.

Given that no team has seemingly presented a strong financial offer to Kuminga, nor will be willing to give up something of value to Golden State in a sign-and-trade, it appears more and more inevitable that player and franchise will have to reunite.

That would most likely come through a shorter term deal at around $25 million per season, but there also remains a possibility for Kuminga to simply take the $7.9 million qualifying offer which would make him an unrestricted free agent next offseason.