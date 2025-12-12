Bulls may gift Warriors 20-point scorer in Kuminga trade - but it comes with a catch

The Chicago Bulls are the latest team to be a linked to a trade for Jonathan Kuminga as the Golden State Warriors prepare to evaluate deals involving the young forward once he's eligible to be moved on January 15.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Chicago's interest in Kuminga on Thursday, with growing speculation over Coby White's future giving the Warriors a talented player to target in return. However, Golden State's guard heavy roster brings a catch that would almost assuredly require other moves to be made before the mid-season deadline.

Coby White only makes sense for the Warriors if they make other moves

White has been an intriguing piece to consider from the offseason when the Bulls were first linked to Kuminga. While there was no concrete suggestion that he was available then, that could change now given Stein reports that Chicago are fielding calls on the 25-year-old.

Yet with the recent signing of Seth Curry, the return of De'Anthony Melton from injury, and the emergence of Pat Spencer, the Warriors hardly have a need for White even if he'd arguably be the second-most talented one behind Stephen Curry.

Golden State are subsequently unlikely to value White in the same manner as other teams, unless of course they free up some rotation minutes at the guard spot by trading the likes of Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and perhaps one or two others.

White is averaging a career-high 22.1 points to go with 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his seven games this season, having missed the start due to injury. However, his return has coincided with a massive drop off from the Bulls as a team, with White shooting only 43.1% from the floor and 30.2% from 3-point range.

The other complication with White is the fact he's on an expiring contract and will become a free agent in the offseason. Surely any team, including the Warriors, who wants to trade for the 6'4" guard would have to be confident of re-signing him on a number they're comfortable with.

White would add a lot to a Golden State offense that currently ranks 22nd in the league, but would the defensive concerns be worth it? The Warriors should be targeting wings and frontcourt players first and foremost in any Kuminga trade, with White only a real legitimate option if the front office is willing to swing other moves to shake up their guard rotation.