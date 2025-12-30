The Golden State Warriors are still hanging around .500 on the season and don't seem like they are going to go on a big winning streak anytime soon. That is exactly why they need to pull off a big trade with the Chicago Bulls to add a proven scorer alongside Stephen Curry.

Coby White is having a solid season and is one of the bright young players on the Bulls, a team currently sitting at 15-17 on the season. The Bulls are in a position to sell if they want, and trading White seems like a distinct possibility.

Warriors could get proven scorer in trade with Bulls

White is averaging just over 19 points per game this season and is shooting 44.5% from the field and 32.4% behind the arc. He has only played in 16 games this season having dealt with injury, but he has typically been a reliable player in his career.

Trade rumors are swirling about the 25-year-old right now. He is going to be a free agent following the season, meaning he might be a rental for any prospective team, but the Warriors are in a perfect position for a move like that.

They are looking to win now, so adding a guy who can shoot and give the offense another proven scorer is worth it even if he departs in free agency. It's not clear what the Bulls are looking for in return for White, but maybe it's possible that the Warriors could offer Jonathan Kuminga in exchange for White and another piece to make the salaries work.

Kuminga has been less and less of a factor in the Golden State rotation as the season has progressed, with his exit from the franchise all but certain. Maybe a fresh start with the Bulls is exactly what he needs.

The same can be said for White. He has played his entire NBA career with the Bulls where he hasn't seen much success, and surely he must be hungry to add to his five career playoff games. Perhaps joining a team with such rich championship DNA like the Warriors will help bring his game to the next level.

The Bulls were reportedly shopping White before the season and while they may wish they had made a trade then, they still have a chance to now and the Warriors have a prime opportunity to take advantage as they look to put together a winning unit after such an up and down season to date.