Trade rumors have heated up in the last few days. After a hot start to the year for the Golden State Warriors, they have dropped six of their previous eight games and have seemingly returned to Earth. Steve Kerr's once coveted 13-man rotation has become an issue more than a superpower.

The lack of offensive creativity outside of 36-year-old Stephen Curry is not just concerning, it's a pressing issue. The loss of De'Anthony Melton has proven a more significant issue and left a glaring hole in the starting shooting guard position. Combine that with the inconsistent play of sophomores Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Warriors fans are not just itching, but demanding a move from the front office.

ESPN's Shams Charania and others have reported the Warriors' desire to pair a "star" with Curry, but the market for star talent is thin. Charania linked the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler with the Dubs on Tuesday, yet it's a different team out East that could have just what the Warriors need.

The Brooklyn Nets came into the year projected to be one of the worst teams in the entire league. A 10-14 start and career years so far for some unexpecting players have the Nets front office ready to cash in and sell high.

Warriors interested in Nets trio via Shams pic.twitter.com/0O1yp4giyX — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 10, 2024

A potential package deal from Brooklyn has been shopped around, possibly including Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schröder, and Dorian Finney-Smith. These players, with their unique skills and potential, could be game-changers for the Warriors.

Cam Johnson is something the Warriors haven't had in a long time -- a 6'8 sniper who's shooting a career-best 43% from three so far this season while also averaging a career-best 18.8 points per game. Johnson is more than capable as a defender with his 6'10 wingspan, making it a no-brainer for the Warriors if the price is right. A career 40% three-point shooter could space the floor at an elite level, which is a desperate need for the Warriors, specifically within the starting unit.

Finney-Smith would be a considerable veteran addition to this group, especially on the defensive end. A lockdown, versatile defender in the truest sense, who is now shooting a career-best 43% from the 3-point line.

Since being traded from Dallas, Finney-Smith has been a forgotten name and contenders should be salivating at the opportunity to trade for him. It would add extra defense off the bench for Golden State while also being able to knock down open shots. He's a prototypical 3-and-D wing that GMs usually covet highly.

Finally, the third player from Brooklyn that Golden State has shown interest in, which might be the most surprising and far-fetched of them all, is Dennis Schröder. The 31-year-old guard has been a journeyman in recent years, bouncing from team to team and looking for the right fit. His time in Brooklyn has been well spent so far, as he has averaged almost 19 points per game to go along with 6.5 assists. Schröder had a nice showing in this Summer's Olympic Games, which has continued into the NBA season.

The Warriors have been awful in minutes without Stephen Curry. Like, historically bad. Ball handling and shot creation seem nearly impossible outside Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga. Schröder could add value here off the bench while running the second unit.

In the end, while trading for 'role players' may not be as enticing to fans as compared to a big 'star,' these potential trades could significantly bolster the Warriors' performance. When it comes to money and assets the Warriors are willing to part ways with, the Brooklyn Nets have some serious names available that are likely to be more affordable. Mike Dunleavy Jr. should be picking up the phone immediately.