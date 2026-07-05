Cavaliers' Bronny James plan reveals Warriors' LeBron requirement

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seemingly making plans to also acquire Bronny James if his father decides to head home, something the Golden State Warriors will have to follow suit with in their own pursuit of the superstar forward.

Many speculated that the father-son pairing would have to come as a package deal prior to free agency, and that's only grown in likelihood after the older James confirmed his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the week.

Warriors need to make plans to also acquire Bronny James

The younger James had his $2.3 million team option for next season guaranteed by the Lakers prior to free agency, but that's not going to prove too much of a hindrance. The Lakers could do right by the James family and simply waive Bronny, or his incoming team could make plans to trade for the 21-year-old.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on Saturday, the Cavaliers are making sure they have the roster spots available to accomodate Bronny who has appeared in 69 games across his first two NBA seasons.

"One conspiracy whisper making the rounds: They (Cleveland) want to make sure that they have open roster spots to be able to trade for the Lakers' Bronny James in the event that they are able to welcome Dad back as a free agent signee," Stein and Fischer wrote.

Stein and Fischer also report that the Cavaliers are now seen as the team to beat when it comes to the James sweepstakes, taking over from the Warriors who became the early favorites when his exit from the Lakers was confirmed.

Warriors still have easy access to acquiring Bronny James

Like countless other teams pursuing James, Golden State have put their other free agency plans on pause awaiting the 41-year-old's decision. The benefit of that is they still have a number of open roster spots to be able to absorb the younger James, albeit they'll still have to think about the financial aspect considering every dollar counts against the first or second apron.

After bringing back Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors have 10 players currently contracted on the roster. That is essentially 11 because Draymond Green is all but guaranteed to return, leaving four spots of which two could be taken by the James pairing.

The Warriors may also have to trade Moses Moody and his contract to open up a little more room, but the front office still has the flexibility to fufill whatever requirements James may need to help entice him to the Bay Area.