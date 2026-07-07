As it seems less and less likely that the Golden State Warriors will land LeBron James, reality is beginning to set it. The Cleveland Cavaliers now seem to be the favorite to land James which would make sense given his history with the franchise, but it also appears the Cavaliers also have some interest in ex-Warrior Jonathan Kuminga.

How odd would that be seeing those two on the same team? Kuminga was traded to the Atlanta Hawks last season and performed reasonably, but it became clear that he wasn't some superstar being misused by Golden State.

Cavaliers could pair LeBron James with Jonathan Kuminga in free agency

Kuminga is what the Warriors always used him as: a solid role player who can definitely come in and have big game, yet isn't the type of a player a team is going to build its offense around.

After the Cavaliers signed Donovan Mitchell to a huge contract extension on Tuesday, they now have to go about surrounding him with adequate talent so they can make another playoff run in the Eastern Conference. Adding James and Kuminga would accomplish that.

James is obviously still elite when healthy and on the floor, and he should be able to come in and help Cleveland however they choose to utilize him. At this point in his career, he might be content to support the cast around him rather than trying to be the focal point.

Kuminga could be a solid bench piece for Cleveland who comes in and provides some scoring, while also being a starter at times when James is resting, if there’s an injury, or other players need a breather.

Warriors are just not that appetizing a destination anymore

A return to Cleveland for a third stint appears more appetizing to James right now than a move to Golden State. The 4x MVP would enjoy playing with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but outside of that, what would make him want to come to the Warriors?

Perhaps adding James would elevate the Dubs from being a perennial Play-In team to having a legitimate shot at the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, yet that would leave him in the exact same place he was in with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers landing James would hurt bad enough, but adding Kuminga would just add extra salt in the wound to remind the Warriors of that whole drawn out saga as well.