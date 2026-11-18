The Golden State Warriors are in clear need of an upgrade at the center position before February's mid-season deadline, and there may be no more perfect player to go all-in on than Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley.

There's no strong indication that Mobley could be available, but the Cavs' underwhelming start, their tough financial situation going forward, and the Warriors' combination of expiring contracts and draft capital, could make a trade more realistic than first thought.

Evan Mobley might be perfect trade target for Warriors to go all-in on

Mobley ticks so many boxes when it comes to potential trade targets for Golden State. He fills an obvious need and should fit Steve Kerr's system with his combination of passing and the versatile defense that saw him win Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

The 25-year-old is also in an ideal age bracket for a Warrior team clearly looking to not only increase their credentials in the short term, but also build some kind of viable future once Stephen Curry concludes his illustrious career.

Between Mobley and Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State could be set at the power forward/center spot for the next six, eight, perhaps even 10 years. Throw in young guard Brandin Podziemski and suddenly the post-Curry future doesn't look so bleak.

Of course, acquiring Mobley would require surrendering some of those post-Curry draft picks that the Warriors have been so protective off, but that's the price for an elite defender who also happened to be an All-Star and All-NBA Second Team member just last year.

The knock with Mobley is that he hasn't necessarily taken the jump as a scorer, having averaged between 16 and 18.5 points in each of his past five seasons. Yet with Curry, Lendeborg and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors wouldn't particularly need Mobley to become a 25-point per game scorer.

Warriors could elevate into championship contention with Evan Mobley

A proposed trade from Heavy Sports' Sai Mohan has Golden State giving up Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos, two first-round picks and a first-round pick swap in a three-team deal that also sends Day'Ron Sharpe and Keon Ellis to Cleveland from the Brooklyn Nets.

A quartet of Curry, Butler, Lendeborg and Mobley, along with Podziemski and other high level role players including Moses Moody, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Georges Niang, could see the Warriors elevate into championship contention if things broke right for them in the Western Conference.

Giving Curry such an opportunity in the final years of his career is a path the Warriors need to take, while still ensuring they give themselves a bright future with a player who could be with them for a decade.