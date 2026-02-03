Celtics can help Warriors land Giannis with stunning Draymond Green move

After nearly 14 years with the franchise, the Golden State Warriors are seemingly ready to move on from franchise legend Draymond Green if it means landing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline.

But while the Warriors are reportedly trying to utilize Green's contract in a trade, the veteran forward makes little sense on what would become a rebuilding Bucks team. Therefore a third team could get involved as a landing spot for Green, with the Boston Celtics proposed as a destination for the 35-year-old.

Celtics could acquire Draymond Green as part of Giannis trade

The Celtics still have a decision to make on the expiring contract of guard Anfernee Simons before the deadline, particularly if they believe Jayson Tatum can return this season and help push the franchise further into championship contention.

In looking at potential landing spots for Green, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line proposed Boston as a new home using Simons' expiring deal. While this was purely hypothetical rather than any concrete reporting, it's fascinating nonetheless given the Celtics' stature in the Eastern Conference and as a former Finals rival of the Warriors.

From a Golden State perspective, they likely won't care where Green ends up if it means Antetokounmpo heads to the Bay Area. But what about the Bucks? It may work in their favor given Simons is on an expiring deal, rather than taking Green who has a $27.7 million player option for next season.

As much as the Warriors might now be willing to move on from Green, finding a rival that will give up anything of value could be difficult. According to Fischer, the market for the 4x NBA champion is murky thanks to a number of factors.

"My early pulse on the re-trade value that Green might hold for the Bucks would have to be described as murky. The 35-year-old veteran holds a $27 million player option next season, which would naturally complicate Milwaukee's avenues to route him elsewhere," Fischer wrote. Then there's the premise of Green's age (35), particular play type and strong personality."

If Green is involved in an Antetokounmpo trade before Thursday's deadline, it would signal the end of a legendary career at the franchise -- or at least for the time being. It would also form a wild new trio of Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, albeit they wouldn't be seen on the floor together for nearly 12 months following the latter's recent season-ending knee injury.