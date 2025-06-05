Celtics can grant Warriors their center wish if surging trade rumors prove true

The modern day 3-and-D type big man has alluded the Golden State Warriors for far too long, leading to great uncertainty surrounding their center position over recent seasons.

That uncertainty is now stemming into this offseason, but could be addressed in a trade with a recent Finals rival. The Boston Celtics are facing extreme payroll pressure this summer, making Kristaps Porzingis a prominent trade candidate who the Warriors could target.

Kristaps Porzingis is on the trade block in Boston

Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and even Derrick White have all come up in trade rumors since the Celtics were eliminated in the second-round of the playoffs, but now a firm report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype points to the Latvian being the most likely to move.

"Several executives around the league believe Boston will explore the trade market for center Kristaps Porzingis, who’s owed $30.73 million and an expiring contract after the 2025-26 season," Scotto wrote. "Porzingis is viewed by executives around the league as Boston’s top trade candidate to trim salary for next season."

Putting his health issues to one side, Porzingis might be the best 3-and-D big man Golden State could realistically target this offseason. Unrestricted free agent Myles Turner is likely to remain with the Indiana Pacers, while there's no great indication that Jaren Jackson Jr. will become available at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Porzingis would fill a number of holes the Warriors currently have on their roster. The 29-year-old could give them a true seven-foot shot-blocker, a veteran floor spacer at the center position that's more experienced than Quinten Post, and a bonafide third scoring option to support Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The injury concerns are inescapable, with Porzingis appearing in more than 60 games just once in the last eight years while most recently dealing with a mystery illness during the playoffs. Being on an expiring contract does mitigate the risk involved, but the Warriors would still have to determine whether it would be one worth taking.

How they actually trade for Porzingis' $30.7 million deal is also fascinating, yet there's enough flexibility to make it possible whether that's through a multi-team Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, and/or through using the mid-tier contracts of Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.

Porzingis averages 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for his career, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range. The 7'2" center shot a career-high 41.2% from deep this season on six attempts per game, suggesting his fit next to the veteran trio of Curry, Butler and Draymond Green would be ideal should he stay healthy.