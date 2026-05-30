The Golden State Warriors have already been linked to free agent guard Anfernee Simons ahead of the summer, but there's bound to be multiple teams interested in acquiring his services for next season.

In fact, the Boston Celtics have been urged to reunite with Simons despite only trading him some months ago, giving the Warriors another reason to pursue the 26-year-old as they try to bolster a 19th-ranked offense this season.

Celtics insider gives Warriors another reason to pursue Anfernee Simons

Speaking earlier in the month on The Garden Report, Celtics insider Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe has pushed the franchise into signing Simons after trading him to the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vucevic at February's mid-season deadline.

"I would bring Anfernee back at the mid-level," Washburn said. "He probably thought he was getting $30 (million on the open market, he might get 15 (million). Why not bring him back? You need buckets from someone who isn't 6'1" in Payton Pritchard."

What move would @GwashburnGlobe make this offseason for the Celtics?



He likes the idea of bringing an old friend back to Boston!



“I would bring Anfernee (Simons) back on the mid-level.” pic.twitter.com/g6Sk92fyBe — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) May 5, 2026

There's not too many instances where a franchise would have interest in bringing back someone they just traded, but it proves the unique circumstance with Simons and the fact he still holds value to a franchise who should certainly enter next season with championship aspirations.

Simons was essentially traded primarily for payroll reasons, allowing Boston to duck under the first tax apron as his salary was just over $6 million more than that of Vucevic. Brad Stevens may have won Executive of the Year for the second time in three seasons, but the Vucevic-Simons swap was one move fans didn't like, particularly come playoff time where the veteran big man failed to make any impact and was benched in a Game 7 Boston lost at home to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Warriors can offer Anfernee Simons what Celtics can't

If a championship-contending team like the Celtics could have interest in Simons, then Golden State certainly should too after finishing 10th in the Western Conference and failing to make the playoffs this season.

Golden State can offer Simons what Boston can't -- a primary offensive role. The former first-round pick ranked fifth in field-goal attempts among Celtics players this season, but would likely be a second or third option with the Warriors early next season while Butler remains out.

To a player who theoretically shouldn't have hit his prime yet and who is still looking to make a lot of money going forward, don't discount a big offensive role as a major motivational factor for Simons in his free agency decision.