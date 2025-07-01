Celtics just gifted Al Horford to the Warriors with latest free agent signing

The Golden State Warriors continue to be one of the teams in the hunt for Al Horford, with the franchise's strong interest in the veteran center well detailed in the hours leading up to free agency on Monday.

Yet no news has been forthcoming on Horford in a center market that was shook to its core by Myles Turner's stunning move to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. We're no closer to finding out exactly where Horford ends up, but a recent move by the Boston Celtics might just seal the fact their beloved big man isn't coming back.

The Celtics just signalled that Al Horford is on the move

The overhaul in Boston has continued since the start of free agency, with Luke Kornet heading to the San Antonio Spurs on a four-year, $41 million contract. The Celtics have since added Luka Garza as a potential big man replacement, while most recently they've now signed another former member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Josh Minott to a two-year, $5 million contract according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

So why is this important to the Warriors and others in the chase for Horford? Well, the Minott addition takes Boston to a full 15-man roster for next season, meaning they don't currently have space to bring back the 39-year-old.

That's not to say they couldn't create the space by waiving the non-guaranteed contracts of Jordan Walsh and/or Neemias Queta, or by making some sort of trade that opens up a roster spot.

If Horford wants to return to the Celtics, then there's probably a way they'd make it happen. Yet this youth movement of sorts in Boston -- signing Garza and Minott, drafting Hugo Gonzalez, and trading for Anfernee Simons -- would suggest they and Horford aren't in each others plans for next season.

While they may have signalled Horford's departure and gifted the Warriors an opportunity to nab him, there's still a number of suitors that could swoop and steal the 5x All-Star after Golden State were really the first rival team heavily linked.

The Athletic has reported that Horford is a "serious option" for the Los Angeles Lakers, though they also have interest in former No, 1 overall pick Denadre Ayton after he executed a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

After losing Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million deal on Monday, the Warriors desperately need to add another center after identifying the need for a stretch veteran stretch big to pair with youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis.