Celtics might gift Warriors ideal Stephen Curry teammate if early form persists

The Golden State Warriors still have question marks in their backcourt to start the season, with their starting lineup still uncertain on a game-by-game basis as a result.

Trading for a championship proven guard might be Golden State's best option leading into the mid-season deadline, and fortunately that player could become available if early season woes at the Boston Celtics continue.

The Celtics could make Derrick White available in the coming months

Boston resisted the urge to trade Derrick White during an offseason where they tore down much of their championship core, but that could change according to analyst Bill Simmons of The Ringer.

“I hate saying this, and this has been floating around for six weeks, and I've resisted. I actually think they should probably trade Derrick White, and I love Derrick White. He's an awesome Celtic. I don't want to trade Derrick White. But this team is just good enough that they're going to screw up their pick," Simmons said recently on his podcast.

The Celtics are now 4-6 following Friday's loss to the Orlando Magic, suggesting they're a middling team who aren't contending yet aren't fully capitalizing on the absence of Jayson Tatum and the potential of a high lottery pick.

White would be an ideal backcourt teammate for Curry given his shooting, defense and secondary ball-handling/playmaking ability. We know the Warriors had a level of interest early in the offseason, at least according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

NEW @CelticsCLNS -- @JakeLFischer joined @TheGardenReport in Vegas and discussed the #Celtics' offseason, including why Boston passed up on the No. 9 pick from Toronto for Derrick White, Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/daNClC3Utk — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 16, 2025

White has struggled under increased responsibility without Tatum so far this season, posting 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists on just 33.3% shooting from the floor and 26.4% from 3-point range.

He wouldn't have the same responsibility at the Warriors next to Curry and Jimmy Butler though, allowing him to sit back into the sort of role he had at the Celtics over the past few seasons alongside Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The 32-year-old shot 38.4% from 3-point range on over nine attempts per game last season, while also finishing 10th in Defensive Player of the Year. His $28.1 million salary this season means Golden State would have to include Jonathan Kuminga and most likely Buddy Hield, along with the necessary draft capital to appease the Celtics.

The fact that Simmons -- a notable Celtics fan -- is suggesting that the franchise could trade White should be music to the ears of Warriors fans, particularly after a disappointing loss in Denver on Friday night that furthers their own worries at 5-5 on the season.