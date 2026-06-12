This time nearly 12 months ago Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics undertook a roster reset, giving the Golden State Warriors an opportunity to first sign Al Horford in free agency, then eventually trade for Kristaps Porzingis in February after he was moved to the Atlanta Hawks last summer.

The Celtics could be in for major change again this offseason, and their next move could grant the Warriors another opportunity with rumors that Stevens and the front office are open to moves on all players outside superstar forward Jayson Tatum.

Celtics' next move could create another Warriors opportunity

Boston are lurking as a potential suitor for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. While they may remain behind the Miami Heat in terms of likely suitors, things could explode in their favor rather quickly over the next week or two.

According to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports on Thursday, the Celtics are in on trying to acquire Antetokounmpo from their Eastern Conference rival, while shopping all their contracted players excluding Tatum.

Wow



The Boston Celtics are in on Giannis Antetokounmpo.



They are making lots of calls and shopping all players except for Jayson Tatum.



Per: @KevinOConnor



👀 pic.twitter.com/ZPuxXyhYRy — Savage (@Savageboston) June 11, 2026

If this is remotely true, it offers the Warriors a chance to capitalize much like they already have done in the past 12 months. Jaylen Brown is clearly the biggest watch here, with a high likelihood that he could be moved to a third team if he's part of a blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade.

Brown would be ideal for Golden State to lessen the burden on Stephen Curry, give them another primary offensive option, and to bring the sort of size, athleticism and mid-prime player the franchise desperately lacks. Would the Warriors be willing to trade Jimmy Butler and a host of first-round picks though in that scenario though?

Derrick White is another Celtic who'd certainly be interesting as a backcourt partner for Curry, having already been on Golden State's radar last summer. The 31-year-old is set to make just north of $30 million next season, meaning a trade would still require Butler or Draymond Green to opt into his $27.6 million player option.

Warriors should sniff around Celtics role players

Brown and White should be considered highly unlikely given the salary configurations, but that shouldn't stop the Warriors from inquiring on a couple of Celtics role players like Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser.

Perhaps one or both are also included in an Antetokounmpo trade, and both could fill a role for Golden State while on cost-controlled, team-friendly contracts. Hauser could provide the type of high-volume, elite 3-point shooter that should thrive in Steve Kerr's system, while Pritchard is arguably the best backup point guard/sixth man you could possibly imagine for Curry.

If it's true that the Celtics are fielding calls on all their players outside Tatum, the Warriors wouldn't be doing their due diligence if they didn't have discussions and try to continue their clear obsession with current/former Boston players.