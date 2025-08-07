The Golden State Warriors have been targeting a stretch-5 all summer. As contract talks with Jonathan Kuminga stretch into August, they have yet to officially sign one -- and with Chris Boucher signing with the Boston Celtics, their options have narrowed to one. No pressure.

The Warriors were sublime down the stretch of last season, going 22-5 with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the lineup. They upset the No. 2 seed in the first round before losing Curry and the series to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a relatively small sample, but also proof of concept that they could do serious damage with that trio.

Yet the problem with pairing Green and Butler is that every other player has to be a shooter to keep the offense from disappearing. That is easier to do when Green is at the 5, which he will do frequently in the playoffs, but it's not sustainable during the regular season grind. Hence the need for a stretch-5.

Everyone is expecting the Warriors to sign Al Horford, an ideal floor-spacing big man who is also a strong defender, proven "16-game player" and offers some playmaking ability. The most the Warriors can offer him is the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, which is $5.7 million for the first season. Given the fact that many reporters have linked him to the Warriors and that no one else has signed him, it seems likely that he will sign in Golden State.

Likely is not certain, however, and it is possible that the Warriors wait too long and he decides to pivot and lock in where he is playing next season. He could also retire, as at 39 years old he is no spring chicken. The allure of playing in Atlanta, where he still lives, could overcome his desire to join Curry and Green in California. Jonathan Kuminga could negotiate a new deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and the Warriors have to lower their offer to the minimum to match an offer sheet.

The Celtics scooped up Chris Boucher

Any of those scenarios are unlikely by themselves, but each are plausible and added up they represent very real risk. The backup plan for the Warriors at center if Horford doesn't sign was likely bringing back onetime Warrior Chris Boucher. The long veteran "3-and-D" center got his start with the Warriors and was a deep reserve on the 2018 title team; he then joined the Toronto Raptors, played a slightly larger role on their 2019 title over the Warriors, and has played north of the border ever since.

Boucher offers less consistent shooting and defense than Horford, but he could do enough of those things to be a very useful player. His amrket dried up to the minimum level, which is likely underselling his value. The Boston Celtics capitalized on that situation and signed him to what is assumed to be a minimum deal to join their new frontcourt -- essentially serving as a replacement for Al Horford.

The Warriors need to lock in Horford -- every day that they don't is playing with fire. That means working out a deal with Jonathan Kuminga. Whatever that compromise looks like, it will allow the Warriors to complete the rest of their business and take away the risk factor. Crazy things happen, and Boucher going off the board shows that the rest of the league will not wait forever for Golden State to finish its business.

It's Al Horford or bust now. And the clock is ticking.