Championship stalwart could be the key to Warriors' next move

He may not fit quite the same description as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the now departed Klay Thompson, but Kevon Looney has nevertheless become synonymous with the Golden State Warriors over the past decade.

After being taken with the final pick of the first-round in the 2015 NBA Draft, Looney has built his way up to a valuable rotation player and legitimate starter over recent years.

Could Warriors' stalwart Kevon Looney be on the move?

Following a disappointing 2023-24 season, Looney's future with the franchise was in serious question before Golden State picked up the $8 million team option on the final year of his three-year contract.

Having shed some weight and put extensive work in over the offseason, Looney has returned as the impactful player the Warriors know and love. He once again sits as one of the NBA's best rebounders this season, including leading the league in offensive rebounds per 100 possessions. The 28-year-old has also recently retaken his starting center role from Trayce Jackson-Davis, coming at an important time as he looks for another reasonable contract in free agency.

However, Looney's future may again be in question before the offseason rolls around. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Thursday, the three-time NBA champion is garnering trade interest from rivals around the league.

"Golden State's veteran center has garnered plenty of early interest from around the league, sources say, as the Warriors consider whether or not to add another piece to a rotation that also features standout sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis," Fischer wrote.

If Looney is viewed as a legitimate asset around the league, that could add an extra layer to the Warriors' trade aspirations prior to the February 6 deadline. In an ideal world they likely keep Looney and re-sign him in free agency, but if his value actually helps Golden State unlock a bigger move that provides a genuine upgrade, then he's clearly not untouchable in such circumstances.

Looney's expiring contract could be important in any significant Warriors move, particularly if they have ambitions of trading for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler or another star making over $30 or $40 million.

Needless to say that it's incredibly beneficial to Golden State if Looney is viewed as a positive asset, rather than simply as a salary-matching tool. His value isn't going to be overly high, but this is nonetheless an encouraging sign that could open up other avenues for the franchise.

Any trade that sees Looney depart the franchise would need to have the Warriors bring back another big man, with the center depth already thin as it is with just Jackson-Davis and two-way contracted rookie Quinten Post also on the roster.