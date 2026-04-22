Chandler Parsons emphatically shuts down hottest Warriors rumor

Speculation is surging on social media and within league circles of Steve Kerr's likely departure from the Golden State Warriors, but former NBA player Chandler Parsons has emphatically shut down a strong rumor of his potential replacement as head coach.

There's been plenty of talk about Florida head coach Todd Golden replacing Kerr in the top job at the Warriors, only for Parsons to pour cold water on the idea just as it was rising off the ground.

Chandler Parsons emphatically shuts down Todd Golden rumor

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports sent social media into a frenzy on Monday by declaring that the Warriors would have interest in Golden if Kerr were to depart after 12 seasons as head coach of the franchise.

However, Parsons quickly moved to put a stop to such an idea, stating that it's "1000% not true" during his appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back TV on Tuesday.

"That whole talk yesterday, reports about Todd Golden from the University of Florida going there. 1000% not true. He ain't go anywhere so enough with that one. He's going back to Floriday," Parsons said.

BREAKING: Chandler Parsons says Golden State won't get the Gators HC to replace Steve Kerr 🐊



"Reports about Todd Golden from the University of Florida going there, 1000% not true." ❌@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/5zLp1m8Jrx — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 21, 2026

Considering he played 142 games over a four-year collegiate career at Florida, it's fair to believe that Parsons would have a legitimate source/s that allows him to deny the rumors as strongly as he did on Tuesday.

Golden has been head coach at Florida since 2022 where he's since amassed an impressive 103-41 record across four seasons. That included winning the NCAA championship last year with current Warrior wing Will Richard, along with recent first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr.

Golden has ties to the Bay Area having played his own college basketball at Saint Mary's, while also spending six seasons (three as head coach) at the San Fransisco Dons between 2016-2022.

Steve Kerr's departure from Warriors appears imminent

While the Golden talk can be thrown on the backburner for the moment, that doesn't change the growing likelihood that Kerr will depart the Warriors after they were officially eliminated by the Phoenix Suns last Friday.

Warriors insider Monte Poole reported on Tuesday that barring renewed faith, Kerr is not expected to return to the franchise. That would make for a fascinating search to find his replacement, and a job that would bring enormous pressure as Golden State navigate the final years of Stephen Curry's career.

It now seems highly likely that the Warriors will have a new head coach entering next season, just don't expect it to be Golden based on Parsons' strong comments.