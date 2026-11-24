When the Golden State Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis at February’s midseason deadline, they were hoping the Latvian big man would be their starting center over the next few seasons.

Porzingis instead stepped away from basketball on the eve of training camp, leaving Charles Bassey as the only silver lining to the Kuminga trade as things currently stand nearly eight months on from the initial move.

Charles Bassey is Warriors' only silver lining from Jonathan Kuminga trade

Bassey wasn’t part of the trade in any form, having spent last season trying to find a home as he had short stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics before arriving on the Golden State main roster.

However, Bassey's signing at the end of last season, and his subsequent role with the Warriors right now, can be linked back to the Porzingis-Kuminga trade. Because they traded the former seventh overall pick for a center, Golden State were afforded the ability to turn around and trade Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a second-round pick.

If Jackson Davis was still on the roster as a reserve center, there’s no guarantee Bassey would be on the team or even in the NBA at all as we speak. He may still be plying his trade in the G League, or even left the country entirely for an opportunity overseas.

But in a somewhat fortunate sequence of events -- which you often need to find a home in the NBA -- Bassey landed with the Warriors and is now making the most of it. Not only did the initial trade and departure of Jackson-Davis help him, but so too Porzingis' exit from the team and the center minutes that have opened up as a result.

Charles Bassey is on his way to career-best season

Bassey hadn't played more than 36 games in any of his five previous seasons, but he's well on the way to smashing through that in this campaign. The 26-year-old is averaging nearly 16 minutes in his 15 games to date, and that's only going up after becoming a starter over the last three games.

During this most recent span, Bassey has averaged 24.3 minutes (fourth-highest on the team). He's averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds per game, while also adding 1.7 steals, 1.0 block and shooting 77.3% from the floor.

The Warriors will hope there's still a silver lining to come with using Porzingis' contract in a big trade beofre the mid-season deadline, but for the moment Bassey's emergence is really all the franchise can hold onto in the aftermath of February's move.