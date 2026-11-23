Steve Kerr’s decision to keep Charles Bassey in the starting lineup is an obvious sign of the Golden State Warriors need to trade for another big man in the coming weeks.

Bassey has had a solid season and he’s even been one of Golden State’s better players over their recent sluggish stretch, but few would envision him being the starting center should the Warriors still manage to make the playoffs come the end of the season.

Charles Bassey’s starting role makes trade plans even clearer

Even if Bassey is a place holder of sorts until Golden State find a better option, it’s a clear philosophical shift to the start of the season when the Warriors were going smaller with Draymond Green starting at the five.

As much as Green’s start to the game on Sunday — where he hit three triples — may have been spurred on by another social media feud, it may have also been helped by Bassey’s presence. The major reason for starting the 26-year-old is to reduce the burden on Green defensively, which theoretically should give the veteran forward more energy on the offensive end to actually get up shots and attack rather than taking just three field-goal attempts per game.

Perhaps more notably, it could create a mindset shift in Green who would understand the Warriors can’t afford to have two complete non-shooting threats out on the floor, particularly when the offense is already weighed down by the absence of franchise superstar Stephen Curry.

Both Green and Bassey played their role on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, combining for 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as Golden State snapped their five-game losing streak with a tough 88-87 victory.

How the Green-Bassey pairing truly fares remains to be seen over the coming games, but it’s at the very least a signal that Kerr and the Warriors want Green next to a traditional center, albeit the ideal one would be a stretch big who can space the floor rather than an in interior enforcer like Bassey.

Warriors still seeking Kristaps Porzingis replacement

The Warriors had hoped Kristaps Porzingis would be their man for that position, only for the veteran center to step away from the team (and the game) on the eve of the season due to ongoing medical concerns.

Golden State have some flexibility with what they can do with Porzingis’ contract, including the potential of trading Green too, but it remains highly likely that there will be an acquisition of a starting-caliber center before the mid-season trade deadline, as opposed to a wing or a player in a different position.

Green may still close many games at center for the Warriors, but they clearly need someone who can start and log heavy minutes to ease the burden. Bassey is that player for the moment, and intrigue remains on who Golden State could land to address a position that’s been somewhat of a revolving door over recent years.