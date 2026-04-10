Charles Bassey's honeymoon phase with Warriors may already be over

Charles Bassey has enjoyed an incredibly strong start to his career at the Golden State Warriors, notching back-to-back double-doubles in his just second and third game with the franchise.

However, the playing opportunity Bassey has been given over the past two games could come to a screaming halt thanks to the return of two key veterans, and subsequently put an end to the 25-year-old's early honeymoon phase with his new team.

Charles Bassey's honeymoon phase may be over with veterans return

Steve Kerr announced prior to Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that the Warriors could welcome back Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford when they visit Sacramento to face the Kings on Friday.

Bassey went onto play nearly 30 minutes against the Lakers, proving one of Golden State's only positives in finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor.

The return of Porzingis and Horford will assuredly leave Kerr and the coaching staff with some headaches when it comes to their center rotation. Bassey deserves to get minutes based on the impact he's already made in his first five days with the team, but how does that happen when Golden State are trying to re-integrate two much more high-profile players ahead of next week's Play-In Tournament?

The simple answer is to play more double-big lineups, with the spacing of Horford and Porzingis making it viable to combine one of that pair with Bassey's interior presence together on the floor.

Horford, in particular, might be the best complement for Bassey because he's a little more mobile and adept on the perimeter, as opposed to Porzingis who, like Bassey, prefers to sit around the paint and be a true rim protector.

Charles Bassey is sending a strong message heading into the offseason

Even if Bassey does see his minutes dwindle or lost completely as Golden State prepare for the Play-In Tournament, he can at least rest knowing he's put his best foot forward in making the most of his opportunity after signing a 10-day contract on Sunday.

There's a good chance that Bassey remains with the Warriors, gets a contract elsewhere in free agency, or at least remains with the franchise on a non-guaranteed deal heading into training camp next season.

With question marks over Porzingis, Horford and Quinten Post ahead of free agency, Bassey might only need one of that trio to depart to be assured of his Warriors career continuing. Even if all three are back, there's enough concern over Porzingis and Horford's health to argue that Bassey should still be re-signed and ultimately be rewarded for these recent performances.