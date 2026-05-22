Cheap Warriors trade solution quickly emerging in NBA playoffs

The Golden State Warriors need to find more mid-prime players heading into next season, with ESPN's Anthony Slater recently detailing the franchise's issue of a roster burdened by too many players on either end of their careers.

Fortunately for the Warriors, a cheap solution to that problem is emerging in the playoffs through Oklahoma City Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins. The 27-year-old fits the framework as a player entering the prime of his career, but whose currently stuck towards the back of a loaded Thunder rotation.

Aaron Wiggins could be cheap solution to Warriors age demopgraphic

After playing less than four minutes in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, Wiggins played only 10 seconds of Game 2 despite fellow wing Jalen Williams leaving the game in the first-half with a hamstring injury.

While he averaged nearly 22 minutes and made 21 starts for OKC during the regular season, Wiggins has been iced out of Mark Daigneault's rotation in the playoffs where he's averaged just five minutes across nine games.

With the contract extensions of Williams and Chet Holmgren kicking in next season, you'd think Wiggins may be gettable fairly cheaply if a team like the Warriors are willing to take his $8.4 million salary off the Thunder's books.

Considering OKC also have only one available roster spot and currently three picks at next month's NBA draft, they may also be happy to move on from Wiggins to accommodate for a cheaper and younger player with more upside.

Aaron Wiggins would address two major Warriors problems

Not only would Wiggins fit the mould of who the Warriors should be targeting from an age standpoint, but he also addresses a big need positionally considering they'll start the season without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody due to long-term knee injuries.

Wiggins isn't going to change the world for Golden State. If he was so good, he'd be playing meaningful minutes for the Thunder right now in the playoffs and would remain with the reigning champions because of his relatively affordable contract.

However, for a veteran Warrior team just trying to get through a long regular season, Wiggins could be very valuable. This is someone who's averaged 22.4 minutes for the best team in the league over the last two years, posting 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds on an efficient 46.4% shooting from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range. Wiggins has also scored 19 points or more 16 times in the past two seasons, including 41 and 35-point performances during this period.

It wouldn't be a flashy move nor one that would instantly catapult the Warriors back up the West standings, but Wiggins is nonetheless a player the front office should explore trading for this summer.