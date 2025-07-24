Clippers set for unprecedented Chris Paul move even the Warriors didn't consider

Chris Paul has started in every single game of his illustrious 20-year career, oh except for that one year with the Golden State Warriors where the future hall of famer had to play backup to Stephen Curry.

The veteran point guard was reasonable for the Warriors during the 2023-24 season, but after the franchise declined his $30 million non-guaranteed contract, Paul quickly moved to the San Antonio Spurs where a starting role again became available.

After impressively playing and starting in all 82 games for the Spurs last season, Paul is now headed back to the L.A. Clippers where he's set for an even bigger demotion than what Golden State delivered him two years ago.

Chris Paul could be out of the rotation entirely at points next season

With All-Star guard James Harden running the point guard duties at the Clippers, Paul's decision was much more about returning home to Los Angeles to be closer to family. The 40-year-old is undoubtedly aware that's headed back to a bench role, but that might not be all when it comes to a reduced role.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on a recent episode of The Hoop Collective, Paul could even be headed for some DNPs given the loaded Clippers back court that's also seen the arrival of Bradley Beal on top of Harden, noted defender Kris Dunn and sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic.

"But is CP3, one of the most competitive, proudest dudes of this generation really going to be okay to come in as a backup who might even sit out from time to time? Might even be an occasional DNP-CD behind James Harden?” - MacMahon

Despite the presence of Curry, 5x All-Star Klay Thompson and the emergence of rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, Paul was never even close to being a DNP during his one-year stint with Golden State.

In fact, Paul never played less than 16 minutes outside a game against the Sacramento Kings where he left in the first-half due to left leg soreness. Injury also limited the 12x All-Star to just 58 appearances with the Warriors, but he still made 18 starts and averaged over 26 minutes per game.

That remains the lowest of his career, yet will assuredly be passed by a role at the Clippers that may not extend beyond 15 minutes per game. It now remains to be seen though whether Paul will be comfortable with that as he continues his hunt for an elusive NBA championship.