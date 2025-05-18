Coby White to Warriors trade idea would extend frustrating Steve Kerr problem

Just days after the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, there are already a significant list of names emerging as potential trade targets to upgrade the roster during the offseason.

One of those surfacing is Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, with the 25-year-old set to enter the final year on a cheap contract before he presumably asks for a hefty extension. But while White would add a lot to a somewhat limited Warrior offense, he would also bring a notable Steve Kerr problem that's been frustrating fans for years.

Is Coby White exactly what the Warriors need?

White has become a real talking point as a potential trade target after he was raised by Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast.

Slater went as far as to deliver the hypothetical framework of a trade, suggesting the Warriors could offload a former lottery pick and future assets to acquire the dynamic guard.

"If you're the Bulls, would you take (Moses) Moody and a future first for Coby White? I mean, it's considering the Bulls stagnant situation. Sure, you're (as the Bulls) probably getting a downgrade in talent, but you're still getting a young player that will help in a rotation and a future pick," Slater said.

There's little doubt that Golden State have lacked the Jordan Poole-type explosive scoring guard since they traded him for Chris Paul in 2023. The offense when Stephen Curry is off the floor has always been problematic, but even more so without another true shot-creator from the guard position.

White would provide just that, having averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season on a reasonably efficient 45.3% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range (nearly eight attempts per game).

His contract makes him a realistic target right now, and may also be the reason the Bulls are willing to move on if they aren't prepared to pay both he and back court teammate Josh Giddey significant money from 2027 onwards.

The problem with White is you'd be adding another guard to the mix, which goes against what the Warriors are reportedly searching for right now in terms of more size in the front court. Golden State already have Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield under contract for next season -- adding White as a fourth guard needing significant rotation minutes would create a logjam and inevitably end with plenty of the three-guard lineups from Kerr that have frustrated fans for years.

That's not to say they shouldn't target White, particularly if Moody and a protected first is all it costs. Yet having all four of Curry, White, Podziemski and Hield might be overkill, meaning the Warriors would probably have to entertain other trade avenues involving the latter pair.