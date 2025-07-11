Comical Kuminga trade offer looks even worse to Warriors after lottery pick flops

The Sacramento Kings reported trade offer for Jonathan Kuminga went viral last week, leaving Golden State Warriors fans amused with what many believed was a disrespectful package.

As first reported by Ali Thanawalla and Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports, a three-team trade was in the works that would have sent Kuminga and Dennis Schroder to the Kings, Malik Monk to the Detroit Pistons, and Dario Saric, Devin Carter and two second-round picks to the Warriors.

Golden State clearly had no interest in a reunion with Saric and unsurprisingly rejected that underwhelming offer, and now the package looks even more comical after Carter's struggles in Sacramento's first summer league game in Las Vegas.

Devin Carter was drastically inefficient in summer league opener

Carter was always going to be an interesting watch for Kings fans after an injury-plagued rookie year, but it wasn't positive viewing as last year's lottery pick failed to find his shot in nearly 24 minutes on the floor.

The 23-year-old is also an interesting player to monitor for Warrior fans too, giving them an opportunity to see just what the franchise passed up on as the main asset in that reported Kuminga trade offer.

Carter finished with eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals as Sacramento's starting point guard in an 84-81 win, but shot just 2-of-14 (14.3%) from the floor including missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

Perhaps a bigger concern for Kings fans was the fact that Carter still seem troubled by a shoulder issue, having not made his NBA debut until January after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum coming out of the draft.

Devin Carter already shaking his right shoulder. — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 10, 2025

Devin Carter already sitting, not great! — Professor OAK 🇵🇸 (@o_a_khan) July 10, 2025

I’m going to save my Devin Carter takes but if this basketball stuff doesn’t work out the Raiders should hit him up to roam the secondary — Jack Dann (@JackDannKF) July 11, 2025

Carter certainly didn't do anything for his trade value with this first-up performance, not that the same deal can even be completed now given the Kings and Pistons executed a Schroder sign-and-trade without the involvement of the Warriors.

Golden State and Sacramento could still finalize a Kuminga sign-and-trade in the coming days or weeks, but it doesn't appear like Carter should or will be the main asset headed to the Bay Area.

Kuminga's restricted free agency remains up in the air over 10 days after the period opened, with the former seventh overall pick set to meet with Golden State and other prospective teams in Vegas over summer league.

The Warriors will play their first game in Vegas against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, having gone 1-2 over their three games at the California Classic.