Complicated 4-team trade proposal lands Warriors 6x All-Star
The Golden State Warriors have rose optimism among the fanbase with a flawless 5-0 record in preseason so far, yet their recent play may have only increased the need for a consolidation trade at some point before the mid-season deadline.
Roster depth has certainly been a talking point surrounding the Warriors during the offseason, and that's certainly played out thus far with Steve Kerr juggling 12-13 rotation players ahead of the regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers next week.
The Warriors land Jimmy Butler in a recent four-team trade proposal
If Golden State are still looking for a second genuine star to pair with Stephen Curry, it's Jimmy Butler who continues to be mentioned as the best and somewhat realistic option for the franchise. Butler was first floated as a possible trade candidate shortly after the completion of last season, and will likely remain as such until he agrees to a contract extension with the Miami Heat.
There's been a number of different Butler-to-Golden State trades proposed, but this latest one from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report is certainly creative given it involves four different teams -- the Warriors, Heat, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.
Here's how it's broken down simply from a Warrior standpoint:
Warriors Get: Jimmy Butler, Anton Watson
Warriors Lose: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Atlanta's 2026 and 2028 Second-Round Picks
As with almost any Butler-Warriors trade proposal, this is not one that either team would be agreeing to at present. From a Golden State perspective it's worth seeing what the team can do entering the regular season, particularly given the positive impression they've left thus far.
It appears both Wiggins and Kuminga could be in the starting lineup on opening night, and therefore you're giving up two key players for Butler of which one was an All-Star two years ago, and the other still holds All-Star potential.
If Wiggins and Kuminga fail to work together, then sure this trade could become very enticing for the Warriors. Their depth means a 3-for-1 or 4-for-1 trade wouldn't completely ruin their rotation, while in this instance they would get the second star they may desperately need should they reach the playoffs.
Moses Moody or De'Anthony Melton could easily slide into the shooting guard spot, leaving a starting lineup of Curry, Moody/Melton, Butler, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. They'd still have Brandin Podziemski running the second unit, along with veterans Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield, as well as one of Melton or Moody. It may also bring about more opportunity for Lindy Waters III who's shown himself capable of being a rotation player so far in preseason.
While a consolidation trade should probably be forthcoming at some stage, that doesn't necessarily mean it needs to be for Butler, another star, or feature Kuminga who the Warriors still have incredibly high hopes for.