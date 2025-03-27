Conference rival already delivering new guard with opportunity Warriors never could

The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to facing their former players, having most recently experienced playing against Andrew Wiggins on Tuesday for the first time since the blockbuster trade between themselves and the Miami Heat in early February.

The game hardly went according to plan for the Warriors, and now they'll hope for a better result when they get set to face another former player for the first time in their visit to New Orleans on Friday.

The Warriors are likely to face Lester Quinones on Friday

It may not draw the same headlines that Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat did, but Golden State are expected to see former guard Lester Quinones as part of a crucial matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Having initially started the season on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Quinones made his debut with the Pelicans on Monday where he posted five points and a steal in just under 11 minutes.

It comes after strong recent form with the Pelicans G League affiliate -- the Birmingham Squadron -- where he's averaged 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 31 regular season games after being waived by the 76ers back in December.

Given his form with the Squadron and the brief minutes with New Orleans on Monday, Andy Quach of Pelican Debrief is already suggesting that the franchise may have found it's backup point guard of the future.



"Coach T.J. Saint and the Squadron may have just grown the perfect backup guard for New Orleans in house," Quach said of Quinones following Monday's game.

This may raise some eyebrows among Golden State fans who saw Quinones play predominantly as an off-guard throughout his two-year and 41-game tenure with the franchise. However, it's an opportunity the Pelicans seem to be offering Quinones through their G League program.

"Going from being the leading scorer to playing point guard opens up new windows and new avenues in terms of how teams guard me,” Quinones said recently to RG's Grant Asfeth.

While the Pelicans are well and truly out of the playoff race following an injury-plagued season, these final weeks are vitally important for players like Quinones who are still looking to solidify their NBA career.

Originally undrafted out of Memphis in 2022, Quinones appeared in 37 games for the Warriors last season and averaged 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Should he see floor time on Friday, Quinones' first two games with the Pelicans will have ironically came against his former teams, having debuted in the 112-99 victory over the 76ers.