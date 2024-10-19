Major contract update on young duo delivers mixed news for Warriors fans
With the October 21 extension deadline quickly approaching, there's mixed news for the Golden State Warriors on the contrasting contract situations of fourth-year lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
There's now 72 hours remaining for the Warriors to reach an agreement with Kuminga and/or Moody, otherwise they will automatically enter next offseason as restricted free agents.
Different contract outcomes could be imminent for Warriors pair Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody
ESPN's Shams Charania has offered the latest on where extension talks stand with both players, with the potential for contrasting outcomes once the deadline officially passes on Monday.
Having previously been reported by Danny Emerman of The Mercury News earlier in the week, Charania has reiterated that Kuminga and the Warriors aren't close on a deal right now.
"I'm told both sides are still far apart in extension conversations," Charania said on Friday's episode of NBA Today.
It's more positive news for Moody amid a strong preseason for the 22-year-old who has led Golden State in scoring at 15.8 points per game while shooting 43.3% from three-point range.
"I'm told there is a window for him (Moody) to get a deal done. That is a much more likely deal in Golden State," Charania said.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that a possible deal between the Warriors and Moody could sit around the mid-level range for multiple seasons. That could equate to something around three years and $40 million, or perhaps $50-55 million across four years.
Signing Moody to a contract that's less than $15 million per season could prove a major steal for Golden State based on how he's performed in preseason. As well as leading the team in scoring, the former 14th overall pick also leads Golden State in plus-minus throughout their 5-0 preseason record.
Moody's role remains a source of speculation, with some fans believing he deserves a starting spot given his preseason form. While that's unlikely to occur to start the regular season, Moody has shown enough to suggest he should be averaging 20 minutes per game in a far more consistent role than what he's been afforded throughout a turbulent first three seasons.
It's somewhat ironic that the player with a more solidified and likely starting role is less likely to get the contract extension, but that's just the reality of each situation as Kuminga backs himself to try and become a max-level player.