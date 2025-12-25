Controversial Warriors player is slowly taking himself off the trade table

Brandin Podziemski's early season form had him emerging as a possible trade candidate leading up to the mid-season deadline, but the young guard is slowly shifting that perspective at just the right time.

Podziemski has often been a controversial figure at the Warriors throughout his career to date, having spoken very publicly about his desire to become a legitimate star while not always backing it up much to the frustration of fans.

Brandin Podziemski is playing himself off the trade table

While Podziemski remains in a bench role and subsequently hasn't exploded with any mammoth performances by any means, he's stringing together some consistent outings which provides optimism on what he and Golden State could do moving forward.

The 22-year-old has scored between 12-18 points in each of the last four outings, providing the kind of reliability Golden State have lacked out of he and their other role players throughout the season to date.

During this span, Podziemski has averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting a highly efficient 56.4% from the floor and 45% from 3-point range. The Warriors have been a +50 in his minutes, including being an astonishing +36 in less 28 minutes during Monday night's impressive victory over the Orlando Magic.

Podziemski is still making just $3.7 million this season, meaning his contract is unlikely to make too much difference when it comes to salary-matching in a deal before the deadline. Perhaps other teams regard him to a point where he's involved in trade discussions, but recent form suggests that unless a star is coming back the other way, Golden State are likely to hold onto Podziemski given the value he provides on that minimal salary.

In fact, the question might be less on whether Podziemski is traded before the deadline, and rather how his performance over the remainder of the season will dictate extension discussions with the front office next offseason.

The former 19th overall pick will make $5.7 million on the final year of his rookie deal next season, with a major watch on whether he warrants a reasonable extension ahead of his fourth year, or whether the Warriors allow him to test restricted free agency as they did with Jonathan Kuminga.

This isn't to say Podziemski is completely untouchable between now and the deadline, but he's providing a timely reminder of his valuable production that will ensure Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are hesitant to part ways.