Curry injury gives Warriors huge chance to address major Butler-Kuminga problem

The addition of Jimmy Butler has worked wonders for the Golden State Warriors over the past six weeks, particularly in regard to the team's young players who've reaped the benefit of playing alongside the 6x All-Star.

Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Quinten Post and Gui Santos have all arguably hit career-best form since Butler's arrival, but there remains one huge question mark over the fit between the veteran forward and perhaps Golden State's most talented young player in Jonathan Kuminga.

Stephen Curry's injury could help solve a big Warriors issue

Podziemski, Santos and particularly Moody and Post are more catch-and-shoot threats, providing outlets for the drive-and-kick style of Butler who can deliver his teammates with open 3-point opportunities.

Kuminga, on the other hand, is much more similar to Butler in that they both do their best work on the interior and can subsequently get to the free-throw line relentlessly. They're also both questionable perimeter shooters, though Butler's ability to play-make for others is at a far superior level to where Kuminga is at right now.

This overlapping skillset was always going to cause some concerns upon Kuminga's return from a long absence. The former seventh overall pick not only has to find his confidence and form after 31 games out with a severe ankle sprain, but also has to do so while integrating with a new star teammate in Butler.

The fit between the two hasn't been great since Kuminga's return, with Steve Kerr trying to seperate them as much as possible as the duo have played just 49 minutes together across five games. Golden State have a -10.7 net rating in those minutes, suggesting there's been plenty to work on over the final 12 games of the regular season.

It's a problem the Warriors are going to need to address, and no better time than during Stephen Curry's absence given the team will need the offensive firepower of both players. The 2x MVP has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks after suffering a pelvic contusion during the third-quarter of Thursday's win over the Toronto Raptors.

Whether it's one game or longer, Curry's absence could provide an opportunity for Butler and Kuminga to build critical chemistry that could be a game-changer for Golden State ahead of the postseason.

Not only is it important in the short-term, but Butler and Kuminga's ability to effectively play together will play a huge factor in how much the Warriors are willing to pay the young forward as he prepares for restricted free agency during the offseason.