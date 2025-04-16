Curry proves greatness again and shows Warriors have massive edge in first-round

The Golden State Warriors booked their spot through to the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday night, with Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry combining for 75 points in a 121-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

With the Western Conference's seventh-seed up for grabs, Butler was everywhere through the first three-quarters with 34 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Yet despite the brilliance of the 6x All-Star, the Warriors only led by three entering the fourth and then relinquished the lead with eight minutes to play.

That was only brief though as Stephen Curry took over for the hosts down the stretch, scoring 15 points over the final seven minutes to ensure his team's passage through to the playoffs. The 2x MVP went 3-of-4 from 3-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the final period, with 10 of his points coming in the final two minutes as Golden State held on despite some questionable officiating calls in the final minute.

Stephen Curry showed why Warriors will have a massive edge against Rockets

Despite Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane going for an efficient 30 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting, the Warriors claimed victory because they had the two best players on the floor. They didn't get much offense elsewhere in the second-half, but Curry and Butler's greatness proved enough in a tight Play-In game.

It's this factor that could give the Warriors a massive edge as we look ahead to a first-round series against the two-seed Houston Rockets. The Rockets fully deserve their standing after a 52-30 regular season record built off a top five defense, but they don't have a player near the stature or experience of Curry.

Alperun Sengun made his All-Star debut as the lone Houston player at Chase Center in February, yet the young big man is a complete unknown quantity in the playoffs. The same can be said for the Rockets leading scorer in Jalen Green, with Fred Van Vleet, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams their only key rotation players with significant playoff experience.

Not only do the Warriors have a proven superstar playoff performer with Curry, they now have a second as well following the Butler trade. Combine that with the defensive excellence of Draymond Green who historically lifts his game in the postseason, and you can see why many will see this as far from a traditional two-seven matchup.