Curry serves up eerily similar season-opening display as Warriors smash Trail Blazers
After recording a triple-double in the Golden State Warriors season opener three years ago, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry nearly repeated the dose against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday night.
But Curry was stranded one rebound short, exiting the game after 25 minutes and no longer being required in the fourth-quarter as the Warriors blew out the Trail Blazers with a blistering second and third period.
The Warriors got their season off to a winning start with a 139-104 win over the Trail Blazers
After an ugly offensive start for both teams which saw the scores tied at 21 after 12 minutes, Golden State shook off the rust with a 41-point second period thanks to four threes and 14 first-half points from new arrival Buddy Hield.
The Warriors continued to find their flow in the third-quarter, posting another 37 points to put the result of the game well beyond doubt. They continued to share the love in the fourth-quarter, with 13 players getting in the scoring column while the 14th -- Brandin Podziemski -- casually finished the game as a game-high +34 despite going scoreless.
Curry finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, with Golden State hoping the eerily similar performance to that of 2021 also results in an NBA championship by its conclusion. The 2x MVP wasn't the only one taking it back to 2021-22 though as Andrew Wiggins served up a performance akin to his All-Star season.
Despite playing in only the final two preseason games, Wiggins hardly missed a beat with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists on 8-of-15 shooting and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. It was Hield who led the Warriors in scoring though, with his 22 points coming in just 15 minutes on 8-of-12 shooting and 5-of-7 from three-point range.
After going 2-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first-quarter, the Warriors went 50% from deep in the final three periods to finish 20-of-48 (41.7%) overall. Seven players scored at least 10 points as head coach Steve Kerr went to an effective (but perhaps not sustainable) 12-man rotation.
Golden State started big with Curry and Wiggins in the back court alongside Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Moses Moody resulted as the 12th man used by the opening of the second-quarter, with the fourth-year wing continuing to impress anyway with 15 points in 14 minutes off the bench.
With Green, Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney negating the impact of Portland's big men, the game was always on Golden State's terms as they finished a +36 from beyond the three-point line. The Trail Blazers finished less than 40% shooting from the floor, including just 8-of-34 (23.5%) from beyond the arc.
A forgettable first-quarter aside, it was a near-perfect opening for the Warriors who ran away with a 35-point blowout victory ahead of their second game against the Jazz in Utah on Friday.