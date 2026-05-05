Damian Lillard return could spark unexpected Warriors trade opportunity

Damian Lillard's return from a torn achilles is set to be a major boost to a Portland Trail Blazers team that were just eliminated from the first-round of the playoffs, but it could also cause a roster shakeup that provides an unexpected trade opportunity for a team like the Golden State Warriors.

Jrue Holiday has been a player that's been linked to the Warriors in the past, and the franchise could now be given another chance to pair the veteran guard with Stephen Curry in what is a dream backcourt combination on paper.

Damian Lillard return could give Warriors an opportunity at Jrue Holiday

With Lillard likely returning to a starting role and the Trail Blazers surely wanting to further develop Scoot Henderson after some promising late-season signs, there appears a squeeze in the backcourt that could make Holiday available.

In the wake of Portland's first-round elimination at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the franchise will “field plenty of external trade interest in (Jrue) Holiday in coming weeks and months.”

The remaining two years and $72 million on Holiday's contract does make things difficult, but that would become easier if Draymond Green opted into his $27.6 million player option for next season.

As part of a recent mock draft, Alex Golden of Sports Illustrated floated a trade idea that included flipping Green and Moses Moody for Holiday, with draft capital also incorporated on both sides.

"Jrue Holiday makes too much sense in the backcourt with Stephen Curry. Jimmy Butler will likely return from his ACL injury before the NBA Trade Deadline, and those three are proven veteran winners," Golden wrote.

Warriors still have backcourt question to answer this offseason

Golden State have struggled to find a consistent backcourt partner for Curry since Klay Thompson's departure in the 2024 offseason, and especially now that Moses Moody has suffered a devastating torn patellar tendon injury.

Brandin Podziemski started in 43 games this season and has plenty of experience alongside Curry, but there's still some question marks on the young guard which may be answered by how the Warriors approach his extension-eligibility this summer.

De'Anthony Melton has also made plenty of sense next to the 2x MVP, yet there's a good chance the veteran guard opts out of his $3.5 million player option for next season and departs Golden State for more money in free agency.

Even at 35-years-old, Holiday would be a major upgrade to the Warrior backcourt, having averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 45.1% shooting from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range with the Trail Blazers this season.