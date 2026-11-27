De'Anthony Melton might be the one player who's most epitomized the Golden State Warriors' rollercoaster season to this point, with the veteran guard's form taking another swing with a 24-point performance on the back of eight threes on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

This can be the up-and-down nature of a role player in the NBA, but if the Warriors were to project forward into what their playoff rotation would look like, Melton's level of unreliability is a risk once the season is truly on the line.

De'Anthony Melton's feast-or-famine play is a playoff risk

Golden State will foreseeably have to lean on Melton as a third guard come playoff time, particularly given he's perhaps their most notable perimeter defender. But Steve Kerr and the Warriors actually go into any individual game knowing what they'll get from the 28-year-old, especially as a scorer? The answer to that is no right now.

Wednesday's game was Melton's fifth game this season with at least 16 points and four made threes, but he also has five games of three points or less. Even his playmaking his up-and-down, having combined four games of five or more assists with five games with more turnovers than assists.

There will be nights like Wednesday where Melton is one of the biggest contributors to a win, and also other games where you're left wondering why he's out there for so long and whether he did anything of much positive impact.

Is that the type of player you want entering a playoff series? Melton could equally win Golden State a playoff game by making four or five threes, or he could shoot the team out of one by going 0-of-7 as he did against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

Brandin Podziemski's consistency has won him a starting role

There was a genuine debate on whether Melton or Brandin Podziemski would be the starting shooting guard entering training camp. Fast-forward nearly 20 games through the season and that's no longer an argument once Stephen Curry returns from injury.

Melton's excellent performances are up there with that of Podziemski, but the latter brings a level of consistency that Steve Kerr can bank on. Podziemski has scored in single figures just three times in his 16 games, while also holding an assist-to-turnover radio of nearly 2.3.

Melton's form will be a fascinating watch once the Warriors get their stars back from injury, but his performances to date would make the coaching staff nervous of what they could be in for should they reach the playoffs.