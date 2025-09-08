De'Anthony Melton is making a huge sacrifice every Warriors fan will appreciate

Coming off a back injury then a torn ACL with the Golden State Warriors early last season, De'Anthony Melton was never going to get a big payday in free agency given he's appeared in just 44 games over the past two years.

Yet even despite the injury issues that have plagued his career in recent times, Melton is still making a significant sacrifice should he agree to a one-year, minimum-level deal with the Warriors as is expected once Jonathan Kuminga's future is settled.

De'Anthony Melton is taking a risk by signing a veteran minimum contract

It shouldn't be underestimated how difficult it is to accept the stature of being a minimum-contract player, and just how much it can pigeon-hole someone and limit their future earnings moving forward in their career.

It's something Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recently referred to on Friday's insider notebook, but more in reference to former stars like Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook who've previously been on max-level contracts.

Fischer even referenced another potential Golden State free agent target in Malcolm Brogdon who may be consigned to taking a minimum deal after making $130 million on two contracts over the past six years.

However, the difficulty in accepting being a veteran-minimum player also applies to Melton and perhaps becomes an even bigger factor when you consider he's never got the mega deals that the likes of Westbrook and Simmons have.

There certainly has to be a challenge in accepting a minimum contract when you're just 27-years-old. That's a point where many are in their prime and are subsequently cashing in with life-changing money that creates generational wealth.

That's unfortunately not the case for Melton whose body has let him down. While not a star by any means, there's little doubt that at his best he's worth far more than the minimum and even something north of $10 million per year.

Despite playing just 38 games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-24, the Warriors were still willing to sign Melton to the full $12.8 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception last offseason which appeared a great move until the untimely knee injury.

His expected willingness now to sacrifice and take the minimum rather than push for more says plenty about his character, and also shows how much he values the Warriors in believing they're the best team to rehabilitate his value.

Every Warriors fan will appreciate that and will be hoping Melton can have a bounce-back year that culminates in a significant multi-year offer from the Warriors or elsewhere in free agency next offseason.