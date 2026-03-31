De'Anthony Melton may be leaving Warriors with a costly parting gift

De'Anthony Melton may be in his final weeks at the Golden State Warriors, but it seems the veteran guard could be leaving the franchise with a parting gift by playing through injury at a time of real crisis.

The Warriors have been ravaged by injury over recent months, but Melton is fighting through discomfort to remain available and play heavy minutes. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, that could prove costly as prepares to hit free agency in search of a major payday.

De'Anthony Melton could cost himself by playing through injury

Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets was the second time Melton has gone scoreless in the past three games, having recorded just one rebound, three assists and two steals while shooting 0-of-5 from the floor and being a -29 in his 25 minutes.

Yet head coach Steve Kerr was quick to jump to Melton's defense immediately after the game, revealing the extent to which he's playing through pain just to be active for the short-handed Warriors right now.

"He's banged up. His thumb is really bothering him and I think he's pressing a bit. He's dribbling into traffic," Kerr said. "He's had a great season. Last couple games have been tough, but he's been banged up and we'll help him get right."

After a near season-best 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals just over two weeks ago against the Washington Wizards, Melton has averaged just 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while committing 3.2 turnovers and shooting 31.1% from the floor and 20% from 3-point range over his last six games.

While playing through pain and discomfort is admirable, especially considering the state of the Warriors right now, it's certainly not aiding Melton's numbers, impact and subsequent case for a significant new deal in free agency.

De'Anthony Melton set to test free agency in the summer

The eight-year veteran spoke last week of his wish to be rewarded for the hard work he's put in and the impact he's made. In other words, that was an indirect announcement that Melton is set to pass up his $3.5 million player option for next season and test free agency -- and who can blame him?

The issue is that Golden State are likely to prioritize re-signing veteran center Kristaps Porzingis, while they don't necessarily have control over the financial flexibility given Draymond Green and Al Horford each hold player options.

Perhaps Melton's recent form actually helps the Warriors re-sign him, but his departure still seems a very distinct possibility despite the willingness to play through pain for the good of the team right now.