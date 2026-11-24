Two years ago the Golden State Warriors instantly traded De'Anthony Melton when he became eligible to be moved, having suffered a torn ACL injury that left the franchise with little choice.

Fast-forward to now and Melton isn't injured, but his underwhelming form could see him involved in a deal from December 15 onwards as the Warriors search for a major rotation upgrade.

De'Anthony Melton is playing his way dangerously close to trade déjà vu

After reasonable strong form during Golden State's eight-game winning streak, Melton's numbers and overall impact have diminished significantly without the gravity of Stephen Curry or another offensive star to play off of.

Across the last six games, Melton is averaging just 6.3 points on 26.7% shooting from the floor and 25.8% from three-point range. He is giving the Warriors 3.7 assists per game, but that's also coming with 2.2 turnovers and the team has been outscored by 82 points in his 135 minutes on the floor.

Perhaps it's unfair to be critical when the best version of Melton always come as a role player playing alongside stars, but his lack of consistency this season has also been problematic and almost epitomized the up-and-down nature of Golden State's campaign to this point.

The 28-year-old has four games of at least four made threes and 16+ points, yet also has seven games of five points or less. That included Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics where Melton had two points on 0-of-7 shooting from the floor, including missing all five of his three-point attempts.

De'Anthony Melton's salary may need to be used in a trade

The Warriors won't be actively looking to trade Melton necessarily, but his $6.1 million salary may become important in a deal alongside another big contract like Kristaps Porzingis and/or Draymond Green.

The positive news for Melton is that he still has time to turn things around before he's even eligible to be moved next month, but this upcoming period will still be largely without Curry or the return of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

The last thing Melton wants is to continue this bad stretch and give the front office any reason to consider including him in a trade, particularly when Moses Moody, Al Horford and Gui Santos each have similar salaries that could be all used instead.

The reality is that there's no untouchable player on the roster outside Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg, leaving the next few weeks as a vitally important period for Melton and others who are healthy and in the rotation.