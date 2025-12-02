De'Anthony Melton says exactly what Warriors fans wanted to hear ahead of return

De'Anthony Melton knows exactly what he can bring to the Golden State Warriors once he makes his long-awaited return to the floor following a long-term knee injury.

Defensive issues on the perimeter and a lack of shooting are both areas Melton could help address, making his possible return this week all the more exciting for Warrior fans who have eagerly been anticipating his season debut ever since strong reports of his return to the franchise emerged early in the offseason.

De'Anthony Melton knows he can deliver major impact to the Warriors

It's now been nearly 13 months since Melton was last on an NBA floor, having tore his ACL in the final minutes of the November 12 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks which was already notable given it was Klay Thompson's return to Chase Center.

Yet despite his long absence, Melton pointed to his shooting and defense as elements that can be valuable to any team. The veteran guard spoke at a press conference on Monday, signifying that his return must surely be close.

“My ability to shoot and defend is definitely something I feel like just any team can use.”



De’Anthony Melton on what he brings to the team. pic.twitter.com/XARVdNHbtD — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) December 1, 2025

Melton speaking strongly about his game is just what Warrior fans would have wanted to hear, suggesting that the 27-year-old cis confident of returning to his best despite what is now a lengthy injury history.

Fans should temper expectations somewhat given just how much time Melton has missed, but it's also hard not to get excited at his comments and the potential impact he could make on two of Golden State's biggest issues right now.

Melton is a career 36.9% 3-point shooter, which rises to 38.3% if you eliminate his first two years in the league. Such a mark would have him as one of the best shooters on the team, something the Warriors desperately need given they rank just 14th in 3-point percentage so far this season.

It's Melton's point-of-attack defense that could be even more important though, particularly given the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have struggled under the weight of that responsibility at different points through the first 21 games.

The general uncertainty surrounding the rotation and particularly the backcourt only makes for more eagerness in Melton's return, with that likely to take place at some point on Golden State's three-game road trip that starts in Philadelphia on Monday.

Only time will tell if Melton is truly capable of being the player he was prior to this injury, but these comments at least bring some level of optimism that the Warriors are about to re-integrate an important part of their team back into the equation.