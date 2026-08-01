De'Anthony Melton silence fuels hope for surprise Warriors move

De'Anthony Melton agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Golden State Warriors at the start of the month, but the complete silence over the official signing leaves some curiosity and hope that the franchise could have a surprising next move in store.

The Warriors could sign Melton to the taxpayer mid-level exception right now and round out their roster with two or three minimum signings. That hasn't been the case even a week after LeBron James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the potential of Golden State manipulating the roster in a more fascinating way.

De'Anthony Melton silence fuels hope of surprise Warriors move

Melton will be back with Golden State regardless -- there's no about that. But his contract allows the Warriors to fit him into the taxpayer mid-level exception or the bi-annual exception, and the fact it hasn't bee made official yet is fascinating to say the least.

The likelihood is that he's signed using the taxpayer mid-level exception, and that Golden State sign two or three minimum free agents after being linked to Kelly Olynyk, Brandon Williams, Gabe Vincent and a reunion with Gary Payton II by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Friday.

However, as Sam Vecenie of Game Theory outlined on Thursday, the Warriors could dump Moses Moody's contract and open up access to the mid-level exception while then signing Melton to the bi-annual exception.

Even accounting for his long-term injury that will see him miss most if not all of next season, there doesn't appear to be an unrestricted free agent left on the market who's worthy of Golden State dumping Moody for. That could change if there's a buyout or a player that's waived-and-stretched over the next two months, which is why the Warriors may be willing to wait on officially signing Melton.

Warriors need more than current free agents

It's been an underwhelming summer for Golden State after missing out on James and other notable free agents, and signing the likes of Olynyk, Vincent, Williams and/or Payton isn't likely to inspire much optimism among fans entering next season.

That's why this Melton silence provides some hope that something more could happen, whether that be a trade that impacts the Warriors' financial situation, or more likely a Moody salary dump because an unforeseen free agent becomes available.

Melton will have a player option on the second year of his contract and will be hoping to build his value further, having averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 49 games for the Warriors last season.