Coming off five-straight games of failing to reach triple figures in scoring, the Golden State Warriors desperately needed to find some offense despite the ongoing absence of stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Fortunately another veteran guard, De'Anthony Melton, provided his best Curry impression on Wednesday night at Chase Center, dropping eight three-pointers on just 12 attempts as the Warriors delivered a comfortable 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings.

De'Anthony Melton provides Stephen Curry impression when needed most

Melton was the catalyst to a huge opening period for Golden State who opened up a 25-point lead thanks to a 44-point first-quarter. After what's been an up-and-down season to this point that included just two points on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, Melton found a groove to finish with eight threes and 24 points while also adding four rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes.

Melton's performance epitomized a much improved shooting display from the hosts who 20-of-44 (45.5%) from three-point range. They dished out 37 assists and shot 53.3% from the field overall, taking advantage of a porous Kings defense that entered as the worst in the league.

While Melton led the way, it was an even performance from Golden State who had seven of their 11 players reach double figures in scoring. Gui Santos continued his bounceback with 22 points, while Yaxel Lendeborg had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Draymond Green hit another two threes and had a game-high 11 assists, combining well again with Charles Bassey who continued to make the most of his starting opportunity with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes.

Brandon Williams make strong return from hamstring injury

There's also no surprise that the Warrior offense looked instantly better with the return of backup point guard Brandon Williams who had missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury.

Williams showed no ill-effects from the injury and played with his patented burst towards the rim, finishing with 14 points and three assists in just 13 minutes while shooting 7-of-14 from the floor. It was a positive response given how much Golden State may have to lean on Williams and his offense as Curry remains sidelined by the torn oblique injury he suffered two weeks ago.

The Warriors themselves have responded from a five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins on their home floor, and they'll now prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in their final NBA Cup game on Friday.