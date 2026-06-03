De'Anthony Melton given obvious reason to accept shock Warriors move

Even after a rough close to the season that might have seen his value diminish, it's long been assumed that De'Anthony Melton would opt out of his $3.5 million player with the Golden State Warriors to seek more money in free agency.

Keith Smith of Spotrac believes Melton may find it difficult to find a bigger deal, but even if there are slightly larger offers on the table, the opportunity to gain early bird rights next year gives the veteran guard an obvious reason to actually pick up the player option to return to the Warriors -- a shock move considering the previous thought that he might be worth closer to $10 million annually.

Early bird rights gives De'Anthony Melton reason to accept player option

While Melton will have started his last three seasons with Golden State were he to accept his player option, it won't give him full bird rights next year because he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in December 2024 as a part of a package for Dennis Schroder.

He would, however, get early bird rights, giving the Warriors the opportunity to pay him much more next year should he come out and have a strong season in what would be his first full one since coming back from a torn ACL.

Golden State would be able to give Melton 175% of his previous salary or 105% of the average league salary. Based on only being on $3.5 million, the latter would be higher and could sit around $14-$15 million annually.

The Warriors may be able to give Melton that number this offseason anyway depending on what happens with Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, but they'd have to use their non-taxpayer mid-level exception and forego other free agency options in the process. In contrast, next year they'll be able to do it simply thanks to having early bird rights.

De'Anthony Melton could bet on himself again next season

It's highly unlikely that Golden State or any team would give Melton the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception this summer. Instead, he may need to gamble on himself again and hope for a strong ninth season in the league.

At 28-years-old, further removed from the torn ACL, and without the offensive burden he was hardly equipped for in the final months of the season, there's no reason Melton couldn't have a career-best year and become more worthy of a $12-15 million per year deal next offseason.

Combine the early bird rights with the relationships he's built within the organization and the trust in Rick Celebrini and the medical staff, and there's some reason for optimism that Melton could be back with the Warriors on a team-friendly deal.