Dejounte Murray's trade request may be the start of a favorable teardown for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, even without Stephen Curry, should be fine for the time being.

They've found a winning formula, and as long as they can adjust and keep their offensive production relatively viable in Curry's absence, there's a world where they exit this next stretch without losing too much momentum after the end of their eight-game winning streak.

But this team is built to make a trade. All three of Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green's contracts are essentially expiring, and if the Warriors don't feel like their best move is to carry that sort of flexibility into free agency, they'll be on the hunt for a major trade between now and the deadline.

And the most obvious partner, right now, is the New Orleans Pelicans. Granted, the Pelicans haven't shown any sort of willingness to tear down their roster over the past couple of seasons—and the price they've demanded for their tradeable assets has been sky-high.

But with the team looking, again, like a bottom-of-the-barrel Western Conference squad, and Dejounte Murray officially requesting a trade out of the organization (as reported by Shams Charania via X), perhaps a change of mind is on the horizon for the regime in New Orleans.

Although there's no real path that would make a Murray trade make sense for the Warriors, it's possible that this development proves to be the domino that finally brings the whole thing crashing down.

The Warriors should be monitoring the Pelicans' every move this season as they hunt for a suitable trade partner

It's uncertain, as of right now, what a trade involving Murray might look like. There are a limited number of teams with a need at one of the two guard spots and the right combination of salaries to even consider a deal in the first place, and Murray's player option this offseason certainly doesn't make things less complicated.

But he's been an effective scorer and playmaker since his return late last season from a torn Achilles tendon, and he's seemed to settle into a relatively consistent role even on a Pelicans team without a readily identifiable offensive structure. Through nine games this season, Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field. His 3-point percentage, at just 29.6, is lagging behind, but he has a consistent enough resume when healthy to feel good about that rebounding to at least a viable level.

If it were still 'trade fever' territory for the Warriors (like it was this offseason), perhaps it would be worth at least discussing a Murray trade. But the urgency to move Porzingis' contract has eased up with the way Golden State has played so far—and besides, getting to Murray's $32 million would require either Green's contract or a combination of Porzingis' and Moses Moody's, which is not a path the Warriors are likely looking to take at this point.

But if the Pelicans are working toward a resolution with Murray, it's worth asking the question—when will they be willing to hear reasonable offers on the rest of the roster?

Yves Missi is an obvious target for the Warriors. Even if they want to keep Green at center to help operate the team's small-ball lineup, his salary isn't nearly large enough that he needs to be a starter from the jump. He also fills a clear positional need for the Warriors, which Murray does not. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III have also long been rumored targets for the Warriors, and Jones, particularly, has been sidelined by new head coach Jamahl Mosley in the Pelicans' current rotation.

Murray's departure isn't a guarantee of anything. But if it's the first sign that New Orleans may be willing to tear things down this season, Golden State should certainly have its ears perked for any further opportunities.